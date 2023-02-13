Home World «Discovered 5 hours before impact»- Corriere TV
A meteorite, or more precisely a meteoroide (dimensions were about 1 meter in diameter), he lit up the Northern French sky in the early morning hours of February 13, disintegrating in the atmosphere without doing any damage. “It was discovered about 5 hours before impactwhich took place around 4 “, he confirmed toAnsa Juan Luis Cano Gonzalezcoordinator of the information service of the center of theEuropean Space Agency (ESA) for the surveillance of asteroids at the Esrin (European Center for Earth Observation) in Frascati: «It is the seventh time that the impact of an asteroid has been revealed so early».

The meteoroid, called Sar 2667, was particularly visible above the city of Rouen, but on social networks there are several videos also from Paris and the South of England. The early detection of the object “is a sign of the rapid advancement of global asteroid detection capabilities,” ESA celebrated on Twitter (Ansa).

