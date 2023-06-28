Home » Disney Pride Collection to celebrate Pride Month – MONDO MODA
World

Disney Pride Collection to celebrate Pride Month – MONDO MODA

by admin
Disney Pride Collection to celebrate Pride Month – MONDO MODA

Disney Pride Collection to celebrate Pride Month – MONDO MODA Disney, disneypride, featured, Gadget, lgbtqia+, mesdoorgulho, mickey, mickeymouse, news, pride, pride

In addition to special content on linear channels, streaming and social networks related to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Disney Pride Collection is a collection created by community members and allies. It is available year-round at major physical and digital stores.
Among the licensed brands are Renner, C&A, Eskala, TJAMA, Carrefour, Zona Criativa, Toyster, Funko, Tilibra, Molin, among others, which feature Disney character-themed products in their catalogs.

Rainbow Printed Mickey @ disclosure

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

See also  Poll: US voters prefer Republicans in economic and crime-fighting areas | Polls | Midterm elections | Democrats | Republicans | Biden | Biden support | Managing the economy | Controlling inflation |

You may also like

Palermo, Mattia’s new social experiment in via Roma

The fight between Mask and Zuckerberg | MobIT

In Palermo, the drawings in Barbera’s gate were...

Veuve Clicquot presents LA GRANDE DAME 2015 –...

Udinese – The search for the defender begins:...

Ana Rajković on the Qatar affair | Fun

Vladimir Putin rebellion Wagner | Info

«Putin is losing the war in Iraq»- Corriere...

COLD CHAIN ​​The 8 OITAF rules for food...

ACCIDENTS Uggè of Fai-Conftrasporto: “Too many accidents between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy