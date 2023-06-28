Disney Pride Collection to celebrate Pride Month – MONDO MODA Disney, disneypride, featured, Gadget, lgbtqia+, mesdoorgulho, mickey, mickeymouse, news, pride, pride

In addition to special content on linear channels, streaming and social networks related to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Disney Pride Collection is a collection created by community members and allies. It is available year-round at major physical and digital stores.

Among the licensed brands are Renner, C&A, Eskala, TJAMA, Carrefour, Zona Criativa, Toyster, Funko, Tilibra, Molin, among others, which feature Disney character-themed products in their catalogs.

Rainbow Printed Mickey @ disclosure

