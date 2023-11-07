Diver Uncovers 30,000 Bronze Coins Dating to 4th Century AD Off the Coast of Sardinia

Diver Discovers 30,000 Ancient Roman Coins off the Coast of Sardinia

A diver made an astonishing discovery off the coast of Sardinia, Italy, uncovering over 30,000 bronze coins dating back to the 4th century AD. The find suggests the presence of a shipwreck, according to the Italian Ministry of Culture.

The diver initially noticed some “metal debris” in shallow waters near the town of Arzachena, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. These turned out to be “follis,” Roman bronze or copper coins that were later used as Byzantine currency.

The ministry estimates that the total number of coins found could be between 30,000 and 50,000, depending on their weight. This dwarfed the previous record of 22,888 follis discovered in Seaton, UK, in 2013.

All of the coins recovered are in an “unusual state of preservation,” with only four being damaged but still legible. These coins were minted between 324 and 340 AD across various locations in the Roman Empire.

Luigi La Rocca, the general director of archeology, fine arts, and landscape of the region, remarked, “The richness and importance of the archaeological heritage that our seabed still guards and preserves highlights our past and the continuous connection between men and goods since ancient times.”

The Ministry of Culture stated that the area where the coins were found, a sandy clearing between the beach and a seagrass area, could potentially preserve the remains of the ship that transported them. Along with the coins, walls of amphorae, tall jugs with narrow necks and two handles, were also discovered.

La Rocca praised the find, stating that it represents one of the most significant numismatic discoveries in recent years. However, he emphasized the fragility of the region’s heritage, constantly threatened by natural phenomena and human intervention.

This remarkable discovery sheds light on the historical and cultural significance of the region and reinforces the importance of preserving and protecting our archaeological heritage.

