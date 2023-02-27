O SAG Awards 2023, which took place on Sunday night, February 26th via Netflix’s You Tube, came with some (great) surprises. The main one was the victory of Michelle Yeoh (“Everything in Every Place at the Same Time”) in the category Best Actress, defeating the powerful performance of Cate Blanchett in “TÁR”. She is the first woman of Asian descent to win the category at the Actors Guild Awards.

Another big moment was Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) winning Best Actor, defeating Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Colin Farrell (“Inisherin’s Banshees”). As with Critics Choice, Fraser delivered an emotional victory speech.

Surprise was the victory of veteran Jamie Lee Curtis as Best Supporting Actress for “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time” after decades starring in the “Friday the 13th” saga. At 66, it’s her big moment in Hollywood.

Securing another win in the current Awards Season, Ke Huy Quan was named Best Supporting Actor. It is also the first win for an Asian-American actor to win a SAG Award.

Chances no Oscar

Over the last 28 years, 83 of the 112 Oscar-winning actors in the four categories (Leading and Supporting) have also won the SAG. That is, there is a 74% chance that this can happen again on Sunday, March 12th.

Last year, all four SAG winners – Will Smith (“King Richards”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) won Oscars. .

But… Don’t forget that there is also a 26% chance that these wins might not happen, for example:

In 2021, Chadwick Boseman won the SAG for Best Actor for his performance in “The Supreme Voice of Jazz”, but lost the Oscar to Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”. In 2017, Denzel Washington won in “A Limit Between Us”, but lost to Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”.

Also in 2021, Viola Davis won the SAG for “The Supreme Voice of the Blues”, but the Oscar went to Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”, in 2021.

Television

The 2023 SAG Awards awarded the great second season of “The White Lotus” as Outstanding Cast in a Drama Series, beating out the last seasons of “Bette Call Saul” and “Ozark”. For the iconic Tanya McQuoid, Jennifer Coolidge also took Best Actress.

The winners:

Best Cast in a Motion Picture: All and Everywhere at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Michelle Yeoh, Everything and Everywhere at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything and Everywhere at Once)

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything and Everywhere at Once)

Outstanding Drama Series Ensemble: The White Lotus – Sicily

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble: Abbott Elementary

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Male Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Sam Elliott, 1883

Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy