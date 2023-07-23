Home » Do UFOs exist? The pressing US Congress wants clarity
World

Do UFOs exist? The pressing US Congress wants clarity

by admin
Do UFOs exist? The pressing US Congress wants clarity

The government and the military must provide the available information on UFOs. This is the request of many representatives of the US Congress in view of the hearing in the House scheduled for Wednesday during which two former pilots will intervene who have declared that they have seen UFOs several times, respectively Ryan Graves and David Fravor. But also the former intelligence David Grusch, according to which the United States is in possession of alien spacecraft. The hearing “will be different from the others”, assures the Republican deputy Tim Burchett, one of the most fervent supporters of the need to make information on UFOs available.

Filmed a strange sphere of white light on top of a mountain that resembles a UFO: the explanation

«We asked for documents and interviews with the pilots but we collided with the wall of the Pentagon. It’s ridiculous,” adds Burchett. However, the Conservative MP is not the only one clamoring for greater transparency on the part of the government. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has in fact recently introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to make public all government documents related to unidentified aerial phenomena.

Curious invasions of criminal UFOs mario baudino February 14, 2023

See also  Mogadishu, Biden considers sending special troops as instructors for Somali forces

You may also like

Marcel Zabicer in Borussia | Sport

Crowds for Putin and Lukashenko one month after...

Catania airport, clash between Minister Urso and President...

The doctor revealed how she solved insomnia |...

Hearse on the field in England | Sport

Latinobarómetro reveals disturbing rise of authoritarianism and decline...

Record heat in Sicily, 47° in the province...

The new centrist party that makes US politics...

Udinese News | Beto winks at Thauvin: “I...

Ukrainian counter-offensive slower than expected, Zelensky asks allies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy