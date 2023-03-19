Home World Dodik: The Dayton Agreement resolved the issue of property | Info
World

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, emphasized that the Dayton Agreement resolved the issue of property that undoubtedly belongs to the Republika Srpska, and that there can be no discussions about it.

“Due to the unacceptable attitude towards the Republika Srpska, at the meeting of the coalition that exercises power in Srpska held during the week, it was decided to prepare information and approaches to making a decision in the National Assembly and the Government of the Republika Srpska on the termination of contacts with American and British diplomats and embassies in BiH”. wrote Dodik on “Instagram”.

Dodik added that Serbia was forced to take that step by the American and British sides, because, as he stated, it is obvious that, in addition to all previous violations of the Dayton Agreement, they are preparing another fraud and robbery related to the assets of the Republic of Srpska.

The President of Srpska recalled that last week he attended the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of East Sarajevo, stressing that the decision to establish that city was brave and important because it enabled the protection of the Serbian people in that area.

Last week, Dodik met with representatives of local SNSD communities from Teslić and Bratunac, as well as with SNSD youth representatives, with whom he discussed the upcoming elections in this organization.

