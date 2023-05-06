Đole Đogani on divorce from Slađa Delibašić | Entertainment

Đole Đogani divorced Slađa Delibašić in 2001, and Vesna took her place in the Đogani group and turned his life around.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Đole Đogani is today in a happy and harmonious union with Vesno Đogana with whom he also shares a job, and at one time their love encountered various condemnations and obstacles, in the period when the dancer divorced his wife Slađa Delibašić, with whom he collaborated at the time.

“When I got divorced, I decided to continue the business, I made the song ‘Ponekad’ and auditioned for a new singer. Slađa and I divorced and all the students went to Slađa, only Vesna and another boy stayed at my school“, Đola Đogani recalled once for “Premiere – Weekend Special”.



“It was difficult for me, because my wife, children, and job were gone. I didn’t want to kill myself because of Slađa, but it was difficult for me. First, the woman you loved is gone, the house is gone, the job is gone… Then you have no satisfaction, you have nothing. It’s a difficult period, but fortunately Vesna came,” said Đole, who divorced Slađa in 2001. They have two daughters, and Vesna Trivić took her place, who has been in the Đogani group ever since.

“I fell on stage as if I had fallen from Mars. At one point I started earning a lot and I was confused. I had to know what I wanted. Everyone condemned and blamed me for the divorce of Đolet and Slađa“, said Vesna at one time.

