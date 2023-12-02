Dolly Parton’s latest album sets career record

Dolly Parton released her first album more than 55 years ago with Hello, I’m Dolly. The album was released way back in 1967 and since then the singer has given the world 48 solo studio albums. Yes, she has been very busy. But she just proved that her age is just a number since her latest record, Rockstarit was his highest charting album in his almost sixty-year career. Forbes says that the 30-track album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. In its first week of sales, Dolly managed to sell 128,000 equivalent album units.

Before Rockstar, she had managed to get into the top 10 only twice. Her highest-charting album before this year was her collaborative record Trio that she made with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris in 1987. Her other top 10 entry was Blue Smoke in 2014. Forbes notes that Dolly would could have reached number one with Rockstar if it weren’t for Drake and Taylor Swift. The Canadian rapper released an extended version of his latest album, For All The Dogs, which reached number one. And 1989 (Taylor’s version) sits comfortably at number two.

Rockstar has tons of covers of some of the greatest songs of all time and also features some of the greatest musicians of all time. She had Pink and Brandi Carlile sing her version of the Rolling Stones’ “(I Ca n’t Get No) Satisfaction,” while Lizzo appeared in her cover of “Stairway to Heaven.” The album also features songs from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mick Fleetwood, Chris Stapleton, Sting and many more. Dolly recently performed her cover of “We Are the Champions” from her album at the NFL’s Thanksgiving halftime show and was quickly criticized by some viewers for her outfit. The iconic country singer arrived dressed in a cheerleader costume for the show and some thought it was a little much for a 77-year-old. Many of her fans, however, came to her defense.

The album can be purchased on Amazon in the ben version four vinyls for the sum of 80.90 euros base price. You can also find it in CD version for 26 euros basic price. Dolly is living proof that age is just a number and you can rock as long as you have character.

