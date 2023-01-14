New York – “It’s not my type”. It’s one of the passages from the sworn deposition of Donald Trump towards Jean Carrollthe writer and journalist who accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan, thirty years ago. The New York federal court judge admitted the complaint and scheduled the first hearing for April. Trump not only denied ever raping the woman, but he claimed he didn’t know her, despite appearing together in photos taken in the 1990s, and stated that Carroll in an interview with CNN she said she liked being raped. In fact, in a 2019 interview, the writer said she didn’t like the idea of ​​defining what happened with Trump as “rape”, because the word “has so many sexual connotations” and for many it is a “fantasy”. . “Many people-she added-think that rape is sexy, instead it is a battle”.



Journalist Jean Carroll

The deposition

Trump’s deposition dates back to October, it was made in Mar-a-Lagothe Florida resort where the tycoon lives after leaving White House, and was partially made public today. “I don’t know anything about her,” he answered a question from Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer who defends the writer in the lawsuit. “I think she’s sick-she added she-she’s mentally ill.” Regarding the interview, the former president commented: “You said you liked her, didn’t you?”. “Actually she-she implied she-I think she said she was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped.” Kaplan had retorted: “So, sir, I want confirmation: you are testifying that Jean Carroll said that he loved being sexually assaulted by her? ‘”. “Well-was the answer-based on the interview, I think that’s what she meant.”

Jean Carroll’s complaints

Carroll79 years old, writer and columnist in some magazines, in 2019 publicly accused Trump of raping her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman, in the mid-1990s. The woman sued the tycoon in court twice: once for defamation regarding her judgment of her, including that of her “It’s not my type“. The other, for the violence. On the first, Trump defended himself by saying that he had uttered that sentence because he felt “offended by this woman’s lies”. baseless.” The second complaint, that of rape, was made possible by a law passed by the state of New York in recent months, which gives victims of violence a one-year window to seek justice even after many years. Trump’s lawyer Alina Habbasaid she would appeal to the judge to keep the testimony private and have the complaint dismissed, but the judge denied both requests, and decided that some parts of the sworn testimony could be made public.