One year in Mozambique, on the front line (he who would be second and third center) one of the poorest and most disadvantaged districts of the capital Maputo. To teach rugby to children, as part of a solidarity, education and training project in favor of the Black Continent.

Let’s call it the choice of Matteo, 24 years old, yesterday a young promise of Tarvisium rugby – he played second and third – up to the under 20, then migrated to France, for a rugby and life experience that led him not only to enter , but in a few years to become one of the educators-coaches of the Stade Toulousain for the Under 14 and Under 12 teams, highly appreciated by the heads of the club’s technical school, one of the most prestigious in the world. But Matteo Crespan, who grew up in the house of the Bruttocao dynasty along viale della Repubblica, a few meters from the Santa Bona character, has decided to take a further step forward in his exploration of the world. And he accepted another challenge, again in the name of that rugby embraced as a 10-year-old boy, with the whole process in the red-shirt nursery. With the full support of father Loris, mother Alessandra and sister Giulia.

«I’ve been wanting to leave for a humanitarian project in developing countries for a year, maybe more, the Stade Toulousain had offered me Madagascar or Guadeloupe to integrate and develop projects already underway», says Matteo, « But inside I felt that mainland Africa was calling me. And through a friend I contacted Irene Bellamio who follows “Rugbio Magoanine”, a rugby project in Mazambique that she has been following for 7 years, living there. A couple of calls, I explained my project and my wishes, together we outlined a rugby and social project in a very difficult neighborhood, with the sole purpose of developing rugby for all and working through rugby for social emancipation of children, but also of adults and above all of women”.

It would be easy to say that rugby, in the Italian capital Treviso, regains impetus and values ​​of support and solidarity after the bad image given to the whole world with the rotten banana in the organic waste bag given to Traorè in the Benetton locker room by a teammate, for the exchange of gifts before Christmas. But Matteo’s choice starts from afar, it does not cross with the very ugly gesture, but represents the continuation of a constant stream of solidarity initiatives, including from other Treviso residents (it was Paolo Familiari, from Sant’Artemio, Agip technician, the first to lead the way in Congo years ago).

Matteo will leave in a few days, and will stay north of Maputo for a year. With him he has the support of the Stade Toulusain, and to push him first towards this new “percussion of solidarity” in the name of support for the poorest on the planet is none other than Emile Ntamack, legend of Toulouse and French rugby, launched by Pierre Villepreux, Romain’s father, today opening coach of Toulouse and the national team of Galthiè. But above all coordinator of the technical academy of Toulouse.

«Matteo joined the Stade Toulousain staff 3 years ago, we met a guy who has learned a lot about managing training in our youth teams and even older ones», he says, «We are proud that today he is launching towards new horizons in Mozambique for bring the good word of our rugby, and the philosophy of the Stade Toulousain: we consider him a true ambassador of our club, after all the internships in France and Europe today he has the maturity to lead this beautiful project, he has all the knowledge and skills to make many kids grow and have fun, Stade Toulousain and I support and accompany his project».

Matteo is grateful to the Stade, which trained him as an educator: «When I spoke about it, I immediately saw positive reactions, they were happy but I was also proud of being involved», he says, «We immediately contacted the federation of Mozambique to expand the project and possibly integrate with the staff of the seven or the national XV of the African country ». And then, a challenge within a challenge «Irene and I are looking for support and concrete help for the project, we are working hard but obviously new contributions are welcome», she explains «Associations, companies, groups: everyone can help build structures, but also changing rooms and showers, canteen, other services».

It was 2018 that Matteo, at the age of 20, left for the Toulouse region, for a leap of life. He had just graduated from the Mazzotti tourist institute – diploma in international relations and marketing, but he didn’t know about comfort zones, and with only rugby in his suitcase he moved across the Alps.

«I wanted to have a strong experience, put myself to the test, arriving in France I first found a job at McDonald’s, then I enrolled in a commercial management course at the Stade Toulousain private school (reserved for technical players and staff ndr) where I immediately approached because I liked coaching, after continuing to play in a Federal 3 club, the Vallée du Girou.