Theft of 40 euros and a mobile phone of 80. The small blow to the Feltre agency of the Real mutual insurance it costs Daniel Florian Dumbrava a three-year and two-month prison sentence. The Romanian citizen was framed by his own Dna found in a bloodstain from Parma riceafter it was found by the Carabinieri of the Feltre Company. In her indictment, the public prosecutor Sandra Rossi had increased to four years’ imprisonment and a 1,000 euro fine for theft in an apartment, while for the public defender Francesca Larese the defendant was acquitted for insufficiency or contradictory evidence, bad luck sentenced to the minimum sentence.

Shot now a bit dated, but not yet prescribed the one in Via Monte Grappa, among other things not far from the military barracks. According to the reconstruction of the Prosecutor’s Office, Dumbrava used a ladder to reach the level of the windows and break through the double glazing. He must have injured himself with a fragment, but he didn’t give the fact the necessary weight and entered the premises as quickly as possible, where, however, he found little interesting stuff: about forty euros in cash and a cell phone of little value, which still decided to take away.

After the alarm went off, the carabinieri intervened and the first things they found were the ladder and broken glass. Some of them did not miss the presence of blood, which was collected and sent to the Special Investigations Department of Parma. The biological examination has highlighted, with very high probability, the presence of the genetic profile of Daniel Florian Dumbrava. In yesterday’s final hearing, two carabinieri who arrived from Parma testified and convinced the public prosecution to ask for the defendant’s conviction. The sentence went in this direction, 60 days for the reasons.