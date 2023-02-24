Home News Sailors from the ‘Rally World Arc 2023’ arrive in Santa Marta
Sailors from the 'Rally World Arc 2023' arrive in Santa Marta

Sailors from the ‘Rally World Arc 2023’ arrive in Santa Marta

Los roller coasterwho arrive in the Santa Marta International Marina, They will have the opportunity to get to know the cultural and natural treasures of the city, by carrying out activities such as tours and guided visits to the most significant places in the District. Dimarthrough Port Captaincy and the Colombian Navywere linked to the seventh edition of the ‘Rally World Arc 2023’ in order to protect the life in the sea of ​​each one of the visitors.

Likewise, the Coast Guard units of the Colombian Navy, together with the Maritime Authority, offered that, during the event, they have them and all their capabilities at the service of these vessels from the United States, Sweden, Argentina, Italy, Canada, Germany, England, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, South Korea, among others; which will be present on this occasion until next week.

For her part, the General Maritime Directorate In dialogue with the different institutions, security and others, they will continue working to promote national and international tourism safely.

