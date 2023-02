Georgia wins in Holland with Toko Shengelia protagonist.

The Virtus Bologna wing finished with 25 points (7/11 FG, 10/12 FT), 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the 80-88 final.

Shengelia will immediately return to Italy for the Euroleague match scheduled for tomorrow evening.

For guests, Shermadini’s 22 and McFadden’s 20 should also be mentioned.

For the Netherlands there are 23 points and 9 rebounds from Kragg.