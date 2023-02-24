There are many players who will not be able to participate in the next championship match between Spezia and Udinese. The last

Udinese-Spezia it will be a fundamental match for both teams. A match that is worth much more than just a season since both clubs want to win at all costs. On the one hand we have Udinese who know they will have to do without several important players especially in defence. On the other hand, however, a Spezia who is equally in an emergency but in another role: the door. There is talk of a challenge that will see the two technicians at the center of a real hurricane with two fans ready to rant if we were to go home with a result other than the final three points. In the meantime, all we can do is stop for a second and go see everyone players who will be out during the next meeting.

Let’s start with the opponents. Spezia (as previously mentioned) knows very well that it will be difficult for them to get one of their two goalkeepers back this Sunday and consequently Federico Marchetti is preparing to defend the goal of the eagles. At the moment the injury of Bartholomew Dragowski, but it seems to be serious enough that only tonight after the MRI will it be known how long the Pole will be out. At the same time Zoet (second goalkeeper) is also out. Together with them they will have to raise the white flag also two other important pieces such as Simone Bastoni and Emil Holm. See also Russian frigate hit by a missile in the Black Sea, but Moscow denies

Udinese house — After this morning there’s no smiling at Udinese’s house. The first to forfeit isEnzo Ebosse that won’t be there until the end of the season. The conditions of Nehuen Perez (not at his best) must also be monitored together with him. Let’s not forget also the disqualification of Jaka Bijol which puts the defense in a situation of complete emergency. From injuries we move on to the entry market. Director Marino is working on next season. The new Kvara could wear black and white <<

