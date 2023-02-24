Home Business Benetton, million for unrealized works: new investigation Searches of the Gdf at the Ministry of Transport
Benetton, million for unrealized works: new investigation Searches of the Gdf at the Ministry of Transport

Benetton, million for unrealized works: new investigation Searches of the Gdf at the Ministry of Transport

The Guardia di Finanza has turned on a new light on the investigation against the Benettons for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. The Treviso group has managed for now during the ongoing trial for the Genoa massacre to avoid criminal liability, but now things could change. In fact, the Gdf – we read in La Verità – is trying to understand if the dividends that the Treviso entrepreneurs shared while the motorway network was falling apart were legitimate. For some months now, the Rome prosecutor’s office and the Gdf have launched an investigation to shed light on twenty years of billionaire receipts by the Benettons. In recent weeks, the investigators went to both the Rome offices of Autostrade per l’Italia and the Ministry of Transport, to acquire the necessary documentation to answer this question. Follow on Affaritaliani.it

