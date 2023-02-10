The French studio DON’T NOD (Lif is Strange, Vampyr) announced the second title currently in development in addition to the already known Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. It is a “unique narrative experience” with titled cartoon graphics Harmony: The Fall of Reverie and coming to Xbox Series X|S in June.

To play it, however, you must have a good knowledge of English, given that an Italian localization is not foreseen at the momentnot even in the subtitles. Here are the details provided by the studio, the announcement trailer and a set of images.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a new narrative game from DON’T NOD. Players will be able to see into the future and make the best decisions for them as they try to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the world of the gods. Players will get to know a cast of lovable characters in this gripping story and rich story universe. The game is colorful, lively and futuristic, with an original soundtrack by award-winning composer Lena Raine.

In the very near future… Polly, returning home after a few years spent abroad in search of her missing mother, realizes that her city has changed radically. A megacorporation called MK controls the population and threatens the community.

Soon Polly will discover that she possesses the gift of clairvoyance, which will put her in contact with Reverie, the realm of human Ambitions: Glory, Happiness, Power, Chaos, Bond and Truth. In this world, Polly transforms into Harmony, the goddess who has the ability to choose which Ambition will end up dominating Reverie and thus restore the delicate balance between the world of the gods and the human one.

The fate of humanity is at stake. Which fate will you choose?

Decide your fate

As Polly or Harmony, every action you take will have an impact on both worlds and will determine the evolution of the storyline. Discover the future and the possible consequences of your choices in Augural, a clairvoyant board game by Polly. As you pursue your most desired destiny, you will forge bonds with the Ambitions and receive crystals from them. These will serve you to unlock new roads when you find yourself in front of the crossroads that will determine the evolution of the story and, consequently, the fate of humanity.

A colorful world

The Ambition that will dominate Reverie with the help of Harmony, whatever it is, will also become the new heart of humanity. The personality of the Ambitions and their way of governing will transform Reverie, directing humanity towards a new path: the stronger the bond between the two worlds, the greater the influence of Reverie on the human world.

Glory, Happiness, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth are distinct entities, with very different personalities, goals, and opinions on how to make things better.

Visiting Reverie in your dreams as Harmony, you will get to know them one by one but in the end only you, like Polly, will know what your world needs.



Discover the new heart of humanity

As you play, be captivated by a vivid and futuristic art direction. Immerse yourself in the daily life of a Mediterranean city and meet its inhabitants, with many animated and voiced characters. Discover the emotional soundtrack written by award-winning composer Lena Raine.