“Don’t scare me, I won’t wear the veil”: woman in Iran rebels against the police but is arrested – Video

Her name is Parmida Shahbazi, and is an Iranian teacher. In the video, which has been making the rounds on social networks, she responds to a policeman who is scolding her not to wear hijab. “Don’t try to scare me, I’m not afraid. Remember that I am a woman and I will fight for my rights ”she tells him. The man in uniform accuses her of being “a criminal”. Shortly after the video was released, Shahbazi was followed to her home and arrested. She released, she was forced to apologize on TV. In the meantime, however, the video has become the symbol of the protests in Iran.

