Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Kigali, June 17 (Reporter Ji Li) Kampala news: Ugandan anti-government armed “Democratic Alliance Army” attacked a school in the Kasese region in the west of the country on the evening of the 16th, killing dozens of people. die.

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga posted on social media on the 17th that the “Democratic Allied Forces” attacked the local Lubilila Middle School on the evening of the 16th, set fire to a dormitory of the school, and robbed a food storage room. room. The remains of 25 victims have been found at the school and have been taken to hospital. Eight other injured people are currently being treated in the hospital’s critical ward.

According to local media reports, the attack killed a total of 41 people, including 17 students who were killed by bombs planted by militants in the school. Some other students were kidnapped by militants, but the exact number is unknown.

After being encircled and suppressed by the Ugandan government in the late 1990s, the “Allied Democratic Army” fled to the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa) and has occupied it ever since. In addition to engaging in anti-Ugandan government activities, the “Allied Democratic Forces” also often attack local people, as well as the Congo (DRC) security forces and UN peacekeeping forces. Beginning in December 2021, Uganda will send troops to Congo (Kinshasa), and the two countries will launch a joint military operation to jointly fight against the “Allied Democratic Forces.”