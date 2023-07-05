dozens of trees cut down – Corriere TV

Fallen trees and a lot of inconvenience in the city. Hundreds of flights blocked at the airport

(LaPresse) Amsterdam grappling with a heavy wave of bad weather. Storm Poly hit the Dutch capital and a large part of the country with wind gusts of up to 145 km/h. Images on social media show uprooted trees and overturned billboards. At the airport Amsterdam Schiphol over 300 flights were cancelled. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023, 1:16 pm

