Dragan Čović was elected president of the HDZ Info

Today in Mostar, Dragan Čović was re-elected as the president of the HDZ BiH, which he has led since 2005, and will lead the party for the next four years.

Čović was the only candidate for this position and was elected unanimously.

About 570 members of the party who gathered from all over BiH participated in the work of the 14th Electoral Parliament in order to elect a new leadership for the mandate of the next four years.

Before the very beginning of the session, Čović announced new personnel solutions and new policies of HDZ BiH, and said that the European path has no alternative.

As announced by the HDZ BiH, in addition to the party leader, the deputy president, five vice-presidents and ten members of the Presidency will be elected today.

The new-old leader of the HDZ BiH, Dragan Čović, will inform the public about the party’s new program after the end of the Electoral Assembly with a complete new leadership.

The session of the Electoral Parliament began at 11 a.m. in the great hall of the Croatian House of Herceg Stjepan Kosača in Mostar.

