Basketball representative Ondřej Balvín has extended his contract with the Ukrainian club BK Prometej, where he joined before this season, by one year. With the team, which found asylum in Riga due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he dominated the Latvian-Estonian league and advanced to the semi-finals of the EuroCup. Balvín’s goal next year is to win this European competition. Prometej announced the signing of a new contract with the thirty-year-old Czech pivot on its website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook