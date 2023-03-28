Home World Dragan Kojić Keba favorite song | Fun
World

Dragan Kojić Keba favorite song | Fun

by admin
Dragan Kojić Keba favorite song | Fun

Dragan Kojić Keba recalled the beginning of his career and revealed which song still evokes emotions in him today and he doesn’t miss listening to it when he’s in a bar.

Izvor: Grand TV/screenshot

Dragan Kojić Keba, who recently spoke out about the ban on singing with his colleagues at an event in Croatia, performed in Belgrade after a long period, and on that occasion he revealed what memories and emotions bind him to the pub.

“I don’t sing that often in Belgrade, but I would like to. I’m glad that such occasions have started to happen in Belgrade. The pub is where I started when I was 17 or 18 years old. It is something that brings back my best memories, from my Loznica. I’m glad that the taverns in Belgrade have woken up, because they are a special kind of magic. It is a charm that turns into a word. I’m already on my way to compose a song, it won’t be called kafana, but it will be that story,” said Keba before the performance, revealing which song he orders in the kafana.

“Somewhere in the distance my vision is lost. Why right there? I don’t know, that song is older than me. I learned it as a child and loved it. That song brings back some memories in me“, admitted the singer, who recalled the beginning of his career.

See also  Russia-Ukraine: news on the war of 1 September

Source: Kurir television

You may also like

Adam Schiff says Israel was on worse path...

The white woman and the hermit. – Japan...

Israel, protests against Netanyahu continue

Bologna transfer market / Sartori dreams of a...

Carlo D’Attanasio detained in Papua New Guinea, the...

Jovana Jeremić in a swimsuit, comments on Twitter...

Russia draws a plan for peace in Ukraine:...

Tensions in Paris over pension reform, fire set...

The Council of the European Union approved the...

Dear bills, there is the government decree law,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy