Dragan Stojković Pix about Dejan Joveljić | Sport

Serbia coach Dragan Stojković praised Dejan Joveljić for his reactions and goals against Jordan

Source: MN Press

After a shocking friendly match Serbia – Jordan in Vienna, coach of Serbia Dragan Stojković Pixi he praised the game of the double scorer Dejan Joveljić, as well as Strahinja Eraković, who also scored. Along with those praises, he said that it was good that his team did not want to accept defeat against a fighting opponent.

“Something we expected, a good atmosphere, a nice game, twists and turns and the masterful Joveljić. Does this mean that he will be the starter in Bulgaria? Yes. We shared the minutes, the following changes brought the necessary passing game, we got calmness, control and it seems that we hit it. The moment we decided to win the game, we won it. The players did not want to accept the fact that they lose games, they showed character, they did not want to accept defeat and the quality came to the fore. Joveljić? See that he is in competitive form, he has a phenomenal feeling for the goal, especially when the balls come from the side, the third goal is truly a maestro in the style of today’s greatest goal scorers. In the end, we didn’t want to send the fans home dissatisfied, they deserved to see winning Serbia. Eraković? He did a fantastic job at the second post, he knocked the ball into the net. We’re not used to defenders scoring goals often, but he showed feeling, found himself at the second post and scored a goal. I repeat, all this is extra confidence for us for what lies ahead in Bulgaria. Thanks to the fans, they were phenomenal, they deserved this win. We close this page and turn to Bulgaria. Tomorrow we will watch their match with Lithuania, but the focus is now on the Bulgarians. “The strongest team will come to Razgrad,” said coach Dragan Stojković.

The Serbian national team is returning home from Austria, and on Tuesday they will play an important qualifying match for the European Championship against Bulgaria in Razgrad. In that match, the “eagles” will be playing for their third victory in as many qualifying rounds, while the home team has not scored a single point in the first two qualifying rounds.