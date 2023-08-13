Metropolitan Bank Announces Sunday Services in Selected Branches for Cash Availability

Metropolitan Bank Extends Sunday Banking Services to Selected Branches in Havana

In an effort to improve accessibility to cash for its customers and the general public, Metropolitan Bank has announced that it will be offering banking services on Sundays at selected branches across all municipalities in the capital. The extended banking hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Sunday.

To stay updated on the availability of this service, customers are encouraged to follow the official digital channels of Metropolitan Bank on Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook (@BanmetCuba).

In addition to the digital channels, customers can also find information on the availability of Sunday banking services on the Havana Tribune website and through the Telebanca call center. The phone numbers for Telebanca are 7868-3535 and 7866-0606.

Metropolitan Bank has provided a list of the selected branches that will be open on Sundays:

– Branch 242: Calle 42 between 27 and 29, Playa.

– Branch 251: 23rd street corner to J, Plaza de la Revolución.

– Branch 258: Galiano corner to San José, Centro Habana.

– Branch 270: Martí between Aranguren and November 27, Regla.

– Branch 274: Shopping Center 3, zone 6, Alamar, Havana del Este.

– Branch 278: Building 12 Plants, zone 1, Alamar, Havana del Este.

– Branch 280: Martí corner in Versailles, Guanabacoa.

– Branch 288: Calzada de Guanabacoa between Balearic Islands and C, San Miguel del Padrón.

– Branch 297: Mayía Rodríguez, Monaco Shopping Center, Díez de Octubre.

– Branch 300: Díez de Octubre and Lacret, Díez de Octubre.

– Branch 304: Calzada del Cerro corner to Arzobispo, Cerro.

– Branch 308: Bishop between Cuba and Aguiar, Old Havana.

– Branch 314: Avenida 51 between 110 and 112, Marianao.

– Branch 315: Avenida 51 between 212 and 214, La Lisa.

– Branch 323: Calle 13 between 2 and 4, Santiago de las Vegas, Boyeros.

– Branch 326: Avenida Independencia corner to 100, Altahabana, Boyeros.

– Branch 333: Díez de Octubre corner to Bellavista, Arroyo Naranjo.

– Branch 334: Calzada de Managua between Alegría and Sanguily, Arroyo Naranjo.

– Branch 336: Avenida 101 between 22 and 24, Centro Cotorro, Cotorro.

To provide alternatives for banking transactions, Metropolitan Bank recommends its clients to use online payments through QR codes for purchasing goods and services. Additionally, cash withdrawal can be done through the BONUS box service available in selected markets and warehouses in the province, as well as in the commercial offices of CADECA.

For any doubts or concerns, customers can visit Metropolitan Bank’s institutional profiles on social networks or contact the Telebanca helpline. They can also send an email to clientes@banmet.cu for further assistance.



