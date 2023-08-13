Home » Neuhofen an der Krems: radiant heaters caused fire
News

Neuhofen an der Krems: radiant heaters caused fire

by admin
Neuhofen an der Krems: radiant heaters caused fire

At 10:25 a.m., the Neuhofen and Weissenberg fire brigades were alerted: A fire had broken out in a house that is currently being renovated. Observant residents noticed the smoke and called the fire department. When emergency services arrived, a large part of the hallway was already on fire.

Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT / AMATO GABRIEL

Firefighters gained access to the building through the conservatory’s glass windows and extinguished the fire within minutes. The building rubble in the house, some of which was still on fire, was taken outside to be extinguished.

According to initial information, the fire may have started from a radiant heater whose cable caught fire. Nobody got hurt. The operation ended shortly before 12 noon and the firefighters were able to return.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Baloto fell in Colombia and left a new millionaire

You may also like

Gallery: Bank robbers were chased in Palivere

Why agile transformation doesn’t work without the right...

Bandolas, tiples and mandolins take over the Colsubsidio...

Solar electric fence device for pastures: Thieves don’t...

Construction of a new bridge begins in Sensunapan,...

They discover an ancient pyramid of 4,000 years...

End of holidays in five federal states: full...

Dredging and Cleanup Efforts in Mentougou, Fangshan, and...

It rains in different parts of the country

Know the ranking of political groups with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy