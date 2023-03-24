The selector spoke especially about the debutant, but also about other topics.

It’s a pixie convinced Samardžić to play for Serbia this winter, and on his debut he gave him twenty minutes, because he introduced him to the game in the 72nd minute at “Marakana” instead of captain Dušan Tadić. Although it was not easy for him, Samardžić lived up to expectations and Pixi is sure that Lazar will do great things among the Eagles.

“The first game and the debut is not always pleasant. I remember my debut as well… I think he was focused enough not to get scared. All this is new for him and everything will be easier for him in the future. Very intelligent game, intelligent passes, I congratulate him on his debut and I believe that he will play many, many more games for Serbia. Finally, I want to thank you for the support, there were many fans, it was a nice evening for football Serbia,” Pixi told reporters after the match.

Serbia achieved an important victory at the start of the qualifiers, and that is always a great start to a new cycle. “As a coach, I would like it to always be like this. To win 2:0 and not concede a goal. Every coach is happy when you don’t concede a goal and win. I am satisfied with the successful start in these qualifications, we achieved what we wanted” – said the coach of Serbia.

Pixie is right after the game praised the performance of Strahinja Eraković, and he also spoke to other newcomers in the team who justified their trust. “They deserved to be on the field and contribute to this victory. We have fresh blood, they are at an age where a good football future awaits them. I am glad to be able to count on all of them. Praise for the game and behavior, taking their responsibilities seriously “.

Montenegro won in Bulgaria and announced a big and tough game against the Eagles on Monday in Podgorica. “I am not surprised by their victory. They are a quality national team. We have enough time to analyze that match. The most important thing for me is that our players rest well and we are ready for the game that awaits us in three days,” said Stojković.