Home World Dragan Stojković Pix about Lazar Samardžić | Sport
World

Dragan Stojković Pix about Lazar Samardžić | Sport

by admin
Dragan Stojković Pix about Lazar Samardžić | Sport

The selector spoke especially about the debutant, but also about other topics.

Izvor: A.K./ATAIMAGES

It’s a pixie convinced Samardžić to play for Serbia this winter, and on his debut he gave him twenty minutes, because he introduced him to the game in the 72nd minute at “Marakana” instead of captain Dušan Tadić. Although it was not easy for him, Samardžić lived up to expectations and Pixi is sure that Lazar will do great things among the Eagles.

“The first game and the debut is not always pleasant. I remember my debut as well… I think he was focused enough not to get scared. All this is new for him and everything will be easier for him in the future. Very intelligent game, intelligent passes, I congratulate him on his debut and I believe that he will play many, many more games for Serbia. Finally, I want to thank you for the support, there were many fans, it was a nice evening for football Serbia,” Pixi told reporters after the match.

Izvor: A.K./ATAIMAGES

Serbia achieved an important victory at the start of the qualifiers, and that is always a great start to a new cycle. “As a coach, I would like it to always be like this. To win 2:0 and not concede a goal. Every coach is happy when you don’t concede a goal and win. I am satisfied with the successful start in these qualifications, we achieved what we wanted” – said the coach of Serbia.

Pixie is right after the game praised the performance of Strahinja Eraković, and he also spoke to other newcomers in the team who justified their trust. “They deserved to be on the field and contribute to this victory. We have fresh blood, they are at an age where a good football future awaits them. I am glad to be able to count on all of them. Praise for the game and behavior, taking their responsibilities seriously “.

See also  Phil Spencer talks CoD, exclusives, summer showcase and more in a new interview

Montenegro won in Bulgaria and announced a big and tough game against the Eagles on Monday in Podgorica. “I am not surprised by their victory. They are a quality national team. We have enough time to analyze that match. The most important thing for me is that our players rest well and we are ready for the game that awaits us in three days,” said Stojković.

You may also like

Casting in Sicily for the new film by...

Ukraine, the idea of ​​making Moscow pay the...

Ukrainian army is the best in the world...

Abbas Galiamov on Russian warrant for “discrediting the...

Western tanks, trained soldiers, this is how Ukraine...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 25 March...

Željko Obradović explained how Partizan beat Olympiakos |...

Soraja half-naked in a restaurant with her son...

Prevention of cyberbullying and use of social networks,...

war, competitiveness, economy and green – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy