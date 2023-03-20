The new president of FSS Dragan Džajić officially had his first working day in his new position.

The new president of the Football Association of Serbia, Dragan Džajić, took office today after being appointed at the Extraordinary Assembly of the FSS. While “Orlov” coach Dragan Stojković addressed the media, Džajić started working from his office in Terazije, together with vice-president Branislav Nedimović and general secretary Jovan Šurbatović.

“I will try to answer all the obligations that are in front of me. From how the national team will play, all the way to other problems that await me in this job…”said Džajić for the FSS official website: “It’s time to put an end to all the writings that were in the previous days, and that’s what awaits us and it’s in the interest of our national team. Another part of the problem is what we will do on the fly for the progress of Serbian football.”

“I will be at training with the players, to get to know each other, after which we will continue our cooperation. We will make it all in line with expectations and we will do our best to make it the best possible way.”added Džajić and said that his first wish is for matches in Serbia to be played in better stadiums.