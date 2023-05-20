Draw between Borca and Bosnia in Visoko for the end of the season | Sports

Handball players from Borca and Bosnia played without a winner.

In a game with no result, the Borca handball players played a draw against Bosnia in Visoko and ended the season with a score of 25:25 (13:13), which was below expectations.

Borč’s wings were up to the task in this match, and Miloš Nježić and Vlado Draganić scored 5 goals each. Young David Momić showed himself in goal by saving 3 seven-pointers, while team captain Slađan Subotić made 11 saves.

The Banja Luka club has a long break ahead of them, which, according to them, they will use to strengthen the young team with several more experienced players, prepare an organizational plan for the next season and strengthen the capacities of this club in all fields.

Borec also thanked all the fans for supporting the handball players of this club in Borek even when the results were bad.