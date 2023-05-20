Barcelona lose first game as Spanish champions

he FC Barcelona has lost its first game after fixing the Spanish championship title. The Catalans suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Sociedad on Saturday night and left the field as losers after their last three wins.

Mikel Merino (5th) and Alexander Sörloth (71st) shot the fourth-placed Basques to an important win in the race for a Champions League spot, for Barca a late goal from Robert Lewandowski (90th) was not enough. Real Sociedad are five points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal with three rounds to go.

