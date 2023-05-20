Home » Barcelona lose first game as Spanish champions
Barcelona lose first game as Spanish champions

Barcelona lose first game as Spanish champions

he FC Barcelona has lost its first game after fixing the Spanish championship title. The Catalans suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Sociedad on Saturday night and left the field as losers after their last three wins.

Mikel Merino (5th) and Alexander Sörloth (71st) shot the fourth-placed Basques to an important win in the race for a Champions League spot, for Barca a late goal from Robert Lewandowski (90th) was not enough. Real Sociedad are five points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal with three rounds to go.

