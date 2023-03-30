Karateka Bettina Plank has the opportunity to defend her title at the European Games in Krakow/Malopolska at the end of June. The woman from Vorarlberg, who had to fear for the start in Poland after the early end at the Karate European Championships in Spain, qualified through the European ranking. There is the Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo in sixth place.

“For me, this qualification is a real push after the bitter experience at the European Championships,” said Plank, who competes in the category up to 50 kg. Only eight women per weight class get the ticket for the European Games. Plank had won gold in Minsk four years ago and silver at the European Games premiere in Baku in 2015.