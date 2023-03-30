The washing machine is another device that you can’t live without and which is often turned on, so it is important to know how much electricity it consumes on a monthly basis and what the consumption depends on.

Source: Pexels

Washing machines are essential home appliance in every home. They make our life easier and ensure that we always have a clean and fresh wardrobe. However, since we use them often, a question arises how much electricity does a washing machine consume?.

In the following lines, we will explain what the consumption of the washing machine depends on and what can be done to reduce the consumption, i.e. in order to achieve certain savings which, in the long run, are not negligible.

How much electricity does a washing machine consume depends on what?

The first thing to emphasize is that how much electricity a washing machine consumes can vary depending on several factors: sizes ie. capacity of the washing machine, its energy efficiency ratings (energy classes)the type of washing machine and how it is used.

One way to get an idea of ​​how much electricity your washing machine uses is to look at which energy class your machine belongs to. This information is found on the so-called energy label, which by law must be displayed on all new washing machines. The higher the energy rating, the more efficient the machine and the less electricity it will use to wash clothes.

Generally speaking, front-loading washing machines are usually more energy efficient than top-loading models. This is because front loading machines use less water and electricity to wash and spin clothes. They also have a larger capacity, so you can wash more clothes at once, which can save both electricity and water in the long run.

On the label that contains information about the energy class to which your machine belongs, you can also find information about how much electricity the washing machine consumes on an annual basis. This information will give you a rough estimate of the washing machine’s consumption based on standard washing machine usage.

Namely, the actual amount of electricity your washing machine uses may be higher or lower than declared, depending on how you use it. For example, if you constantly wash your clothes in very hot water, the washing machine will probably use more electricity than rated. On the other hand, if you primarily wash clothes in cold water, your washing machine will probably use less electricity.

When we talk about washing machines, electricity consumption is also related to water consumption. Namely, all the water that got into the drum of the machine needs to be heated, and the larger the amount of water, the more electricity will be needed to heat that water. More advanced models of washing machines almost always have technologies that aim to reduce the amount of water needed for one washing cycle.

Of course, we must not ignore whether it is a washing machine or a washing and drying machine, because clothes dryers use significantly more electrical energy to dry clothes.

How much electricity does the average washing machine consume?

On average, a washing machine, depending on the model, engages between 400 and 1,400 watts (W) of electricity.

To find out how much electricity a washing machine consumes, on average, we will look at three different scenarios:

Daily use of the washing machine

Switching on the machine three times a week

Turning on the machine once a week

Also, we will take as an example a washing machine with a power of 900 watts and a washing program lasting an hour.

If you use this kind of washing machine every dayit will consume 6.3 kWh of electricity per week, that is 27 kWh for a period of 30 days, respectively 328,5 kWh per year.

Using the same washing machine three times a week will spend 2,7 kWh electricity weekly, or approx 11,7 kWh monthly or approx 140,4 kWh per year.

In case you turn on a 900 W washing machine only once a week and if the washing program lasts an hour, you will spend a week 0,9 kWh of electricity, in a month you will spend approx 3,9 kWhand for the whole year approx 46,8 kWh.

When you multiply these figures with the price of electricity, you will get the amount you need to set aside for the electricity consumed by the washing machine every day, month or year.

How to reduce the amount of electricity consumed by the washing machine?

If you know how much electricity your washing machine uses and you want your electricity bill to be lower, there are a few things you can do:

Wash clothes in cold water – lower water temperature means energy savings and lower electricity bills.

Use the full capacity of the drum – if you fill the washing machine to the top, instead of doing laundry in several rounds, it will require less water and electricity.

Choose a more energy efficient washing machine – this is definitely an item to consider when buying a new washing machine.

Do not use a tumble dryer – many washing machines are also clothes dryers. If you dry your wardrobe on a clothesline, you will save on electricity.

So, how much electricity a washing machine consumes can vary depending on several factors, and you can directly influence some of them yourself. By choosing an energy efficient machine, washing in cold water, using a full load and air drying your clothes, you can help save energy and lower your energy bill – significantly.

