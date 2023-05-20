Home » Literature: British author Martin Amis died at 73
News

Literature: British author Martin Amis died at 73

Literature: British author Martin Amis died at 73

British author Martin Amis dies at 73

Martin Amis is dead. The British author died at the age of 73. photo

Martin Amis is one of the most important contemporary British authors. His most famous books include “Greedy” and “London Fields”. The writer has died at the age of 73.

The British writer Martin Amis is dead. The author of novels such as “Greedy”, “London Fields” or “The Pregnant Widow” died on Friday at the age of 73, according to the book publisher Penguin Random House UK. Amis last lived in the USA. The “New York Times” had previously reported, citing his wife, the US writer Isabel Fonseca.

Amis was considered one of the most important contemporary British writers. In an obituary, Penguin referred Random House the author as a “literary prodigy” who published his debut novel at the age of 24. Editor Michal Shavit praised Amis as a “brilliantly funny” and “fearless” writer.

The son of author Kingsley Amis (1922-1995), his breakthrough novel was The Rachel Journal (1973), which won the Somerset Maugham Prize. His most famous works include “Greedy” (1984) and “London Fields” (1989). With a sharp pen he described the absurdities of our time.

In 1996, the Briton married the US author Isabel Fonseca. Most recently, the couple lived in Florida. In 2015 his novel “Interessengebiet” was published in Germany. Amis describes an attempt at an affair in Auschwitz. The book caused controversy. The Hanser publishing house, which otherwise brings Amis’ books onto the German market, rejected it. In the end, the Swiss publishers, None and But, jumped in. Most recently, Amis published the novel “Inside Story” in 2020.

