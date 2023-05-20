International Tennis, Medvedev-Rune in the final: relive the live broadcast

It will be between Rune e Medvedev the final of the Internationals of Italy. The Dane beat the Norwegian in comeback Ruudwhile the Russian beat the Greek in straight sets Tsitsipas in the second semifinal, which lasted more than six hours and was interrupted three times due to rain.





23:05

The precedents between Rune and Medvedev

Solo a precedent between the Danish and the Russian that will be played there final of the Rome Internationals. Rune and Medvedev met in Monte-Carlo in 2023 and it was the Dane who won.

23:00

Medvedev’s exultation

Vince Medvedev who beats in two sets Tsitsipas and fly in finale where he will meet Rune. Having scored the last point, the Russian let himself go into a particular exultation by doing a nice ballet.

22:31

Medvedev wins the second set and flies to the final!

Medveved wins the second set and flies to the final where he will challenge Rune! The Russian imposes himself 7-5.

22:26

Medvedev takes the lead again!

Break by the Russian who will now serve to conquer the final.

22:23

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, torna la parità

You fight point by point by point in a hard fought second set. After the disadvantage, the Russian recovers and the score is equal again 5-5.

22:18

Tsitsipas turned in advantage

Innings won to perks by Tsitsipas who takes the lead again 4-5. Medvedev now in the service.

22:13

Medvedev’s reaction!

After going behind the Russian returns to the game and restores parity. 4-4 the score.

22:10

Tsitsipas recovers, the Greek advantage

Excellent batting turn by the Greek who lines up three consecutive games and take the lead. 3-4 now the score.

22:05

Tsitsipas riapre la semifinale!

The score between Medvedev and Tsitsipas is equal again. 3-3 hour to the second half.

22:00

Tsitsipas has the battuta

Another reaction from the Greek who he keeps the bat at 30. Still ahead by a break for Medvedev.

21:56

Medvedev returns to the double advantage

The Russian returns to the double advantage. 3-1 the score in the second set.

21:52

Reaction of Tsitsipas

First point won also by the Greek after a moment of difficulty. Medvedev stays one break ahead.

21:50

Medvedev extends 2-0

Great moment of the Russian tennis player who extend 2-0 are Tsitsipas.

21:46

Medvedev wins the first point of the second set

18 points to 8 for the Russian who manages to exploit a moment of difficulty for his opponent.

21:43

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, via al secondo set

The second set begins at the central venue of the Foro Italico. Medvedev took the first set by winning 7-5. Now Tsitsipas alla battuta.

21:40

Medvedev wins the first set

Eight consecutive points for the russo which is required for 7-5 Well yes win the first set.

21:36

Medvedev takes the lead again

Tsitsipas with five consecutive errors loses the innings. 6-5 the score with Medvedev who takes the lead again. Russian now serves for the set.

21:31

Medvedev wins the first game

After the interruption, the two tennis players restarted from 4-5 in the first set. Medvedev wins the first game: 5-5 not the score returns to a tie.

21:27

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, si parte al Centrale

An hour and forty minutes later we set off again at the Foro Italico. Russian Medvedev in service.

21:25

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, i giocatori si scaldano

Less than a minute to the resumption of the race at the Italian Forum. The two tennis players are warming up.

21:15

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, ready to restart at the Foro Italico!

The Central audience lights up. The match between Medvedev and Tsitsipas sta per repartire. The two tennis players will start again from 4-5 of the first set.

20:50

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, inizio posticipato

The game will not be played until at least 21.15 at the Foro Italico. At the Central the race between Medvedev e Tsitsipas, stopped at 4-5 in the first set, she suffered another stop due to rain.

20:30

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, yet another postponement

The match between Medvedev e Tsitsipas. After the first postponement for 20.30, a new communication arrives: the game will not be played until at least 20.50.

20:15

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, we don’t start again before 20.30

Everything still stopped on the Central of the Foro Italico. The rain keeps falling and the match between Medvedev eTsitsipas it won’t start again until at least 20.30.

20:00

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, match sospeso

Time to play a game and then Medvedev and Tsitsipas they were forced to return to the locker rooms cause rain. So don’t play with the Match suspended until further notice.

19:50

It’s raining heavily again at the Foro Italico, new stop

A few minutes after the resumption of the race new stop due to rain, Medvedev e Tsitsipas they go back to the locker room again.

19:48

Tsitsipas in advantage!

For the first time the Greek passes into advantage for 4-5 and closes the game to the advantages with the ace.

19:43

It starts again at the Foro Italico, Tsitsipas al servizio

Medvedev and Tsitsipas sono tornati in campo after almost three hours of stop. It starts again from 4-4 of the first set with Tsitsipas serving.

19:37

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, i tennisti tornano in campo

After more than two hours of stop Medvedev and Tsitsipas are ready to leave again at the Foro Italico Headquarters. The two tennis players returned to the field to start warming up. It will start again from 4-4 of the first set.

19:30

Foro Italico, very long queues at the turnstiles

Long lines at Italian Forum because of delays that have accumulated in the afternoon. With the gara tra Medvedev e Tsitsipas has been standing still for two hours at the turnstiles, people who bought tickets for the women’s final at the Centrale have begun to arrive, scheduled for 7.50 pm between Rybakina e Anhelina Kalinina. Everything is at a standstill for now, until the match between the Russian and the Greek resumes.

19:25

Berrettini, the decision on Roland Garros

The blue tennis player, after having had to give up on the Internationals of Italy, announced its decision to participate in the Roland Garros scheduled in Paris. (READ EVERYTHING)

19:07

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, we don’t start again before 19.30

The rain doesn’t seem to want to let go of the Foro Italico. The Central field was once again covered with tarpaulins. Another postponement, therefore, with the match not restarting before 7.30pm.

19:00

Medvedev-Tsitsipas, everything still at a standstill

It continues to rain on the Central, with Medvedev and Tsitsipas remaining in the locker room.

18:45

Medvedev and Tsitsipas are back in the locker room

Still rain on the Central, the match does not restart: Medvedev and Tsitsipas tornano negli spogliatoi, not played for an hour and 45 minutes.

18:40

Medvedev and Tsitsipas are about to return to the field

Players late compared to the scheduled time, while the judges are already on the sidelines.

18:25

We don’t leave before 6.35pm

Yet another postponement by the organizers, with the rain continuing to fall on the Centrale.

18:15

One more postponement, we don’t start again before 18:25

Conditions don’t improve and another fifteen minute stop arrives with respect to the announced time: we will start again no earlier than 18:25, still on the score of 4-4 in the first set.

17:50

Another postponement, we don’t start again before 18:10

Still too much rain on the Central Station: the time for the restart of the match has been moved.

17:30

It will not leave before 5.50pm

The decision of the organizers: the challenge will not resume before 5.50pm.

17:20

Game still suspended

There is no news on the match between Medvedev and Tsitsipaswhich is therefore suspended. In the meantime, it continues to rain on the Central.

17:00

Game suspended! The players return to the locker room

After the break of Tsitsipas the rain on the Central increase: the chair umpire decides to suspend the gamewith the players returning to the locker room.

16:56

Break Tsitsipas! Medvedev protested

comes the break di Tsitsipas, which restores parity at 4-4. Furious Medvedevwho complains about the rain on the field despite the judge’s decision to go ahead. Boos from the audience.

16:52

Tsitsipas non molla

Medvedev stays ahead thanks to advantage breakbut Tsitsipas doesn’t give up and keeps his serve perfectly: now at 4-3.

16:43

Balanced game now: 3-2

Two more rounds in which service is held for Medvedev and Tsitsipas, with the Russian maintaining the advantage.

16:38

Medvedev and Tsitsipas hold serve: 2-1

The Russian holds the break ahead but complains about the rain on the field. For now we continue to play, with the score at 2-1.

16:30

It starts again with Medvedev break

Once the conditions have improved, the second semi-final can finally begin: immediate break by Medvedev in the first game.

16:25

The rain increases, the players remain on the pitch

increases the rain on the centerbut Medvedev and Tsitsipas remain on the sidelines waiting for conditions to improve.

16:15

Game suspended immediately!

Not even time to start and the rain begins to fall on Central: Medvedev and Tsitsipas stopped immediately and are now waiting for conditions to improve.

16:13

Medvedev and Tsitsipas in campo

The two challengers took to the field: now the warm-up, then the last semi-final will start.

16:10

Internationals, final without Nadal or Djokovic after 18 years!

After 18 yearsstops one of the “traditions” of the Internationals of Italyi.e. the final with at least one between Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic. The first final of the Masters 1000 in Rome without the two champions will see Rune and one between Medvedev and Tsitsipas challenge each other.

15:55

Rune is in the final! Space for Medvedev-Tsitsipas

The Danish Holger Rune is the first finalist of the Internationals BNL of Italy: defeated Ruud in a comeback 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. The Central is now free for the match between Medvedev and Tsitsipaswhich will start shortly.

15:50

Medvedev and Tsitsipas, una dura rivalry

Russian and Greek never hid about can’t stand each other. It all started in 2018, at the Miami tournament, where Tsitsipas insulted Medvedev with the Russian who ordered him to keep his mouth shut, reproaching him with improprieties such as the long “toilet” pause. Since then the balance between the two smiles at Medvedev (7-4) and each of their matches has been characterized by strong emotions and controversy. A few days ago they crossed paths on the bridge that connects parts of the Foro Italico facility: not even a greeting between the two.

15:40

Medvedev-Tsitsipas per un posto in finale

The Greek and the Russian compete for a place in the final of the Internationals of Italy on the central field.

Rome – Foro Italico