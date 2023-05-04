“Drones on the Kremlin to kill Putin”: surprise blitz or staged?

And video circulated on the net shows the explosion of what looks like a drone near a flagpole on top of the Senate building of the Kremlinwith two unidentified – but remaining – people unharmed – who climb to the top of the building. In another one sees a principle of fire on the same structure. For the Russia a terrorist attack orchestrated by Kievper il think tank americano Isw (Institute for the study of war) an operation developed by the same Kremlin to “bring the war into the homes of Russians and create conditions for one more broad mobilization social“, because “several indicators suggest that the attack was internally organized and developed intentionally“.

For the attack with two drones al Kremlin, which according to Moscow represents a “terrorist attack on the president Putin“, the Russia directly pointed the finger at Kiev, promising retaliation. Maybe with the “physical elimination” of Volodymyr Zelenskysuggested the former head of state Dmitry Medvedevparagonandolo a Hitler. Ma Zelensky has denied any involvement, and has declared that drones and assassination attempts are just “manipulation” staged by the Russia to cover his weakness on the ground. “We don’t attack Putin o Mosca“, he assured Zelensky, adding that Kiev intends to “leave” the Russian leader to the judgment of one International court. Moscathe Ukrainian presidential adviser echoed him Mykhailo Podolyak, is just looking for a pretext to unleash “a large-scale terrorist attack”. To round up the dose Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, who speaks of “an absolute staging”. “The Kremlin, a drone, two organizers on the steps of the Senate building, a 12-hour break before publication, simultaneous videos from different angles: a staging. Absolute..” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. Then he continues: “What is NOT an act and what requires a real reaction. First: The deliberate mass murder by Russia of 23 civilians a Kherson In the same day. Second: the demonstrative placement of large quantities of explosives in one of the turbine halls of the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia“. “Set your priorities!” concludes the post.

On the contrary, there are those who believe that the arrival of drones on Kremlin was concocted by Kiev as the incident that could cause an equivalent reaction from Moscaand to convince the Western allies to send massive and unprecedented weapons to Kiev. While from Washington the US secretary of state Antony The blink made it known that the Usa at the moment they cannot confirm anything, however urging to “take with a grain of salt” all the news coming from Mosca. But it was the spokesman of the directly to accuse the United States as well KremlinPeskov: “Attempts to Kiev e Washington to deny all this are absolutely ridiculous. We are well aware that decisions on such terrorist actions and attacks are not made in Kiev, but in Washington. And Kiev is already doing what it is told to do,” he said Peskovadding that “often even the goals themselves are not determined by Kiev but from Washington“.

Peskov he said at the time Putin was not present in the presidential apartment and that on 3 May he worked in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovojust outside Mosca. But some fragments of the drones would have fallen within the fortified walls, work of the Italian architect Aristotle Fioravanti. An unprecedented disfigurement from Second World Warwhen the Nazi bombs landed on the presidential complex. In the Russian capital, however, fear spreads of possible sensational attacks as the date of May 9 approaches, the anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War. In several cities have been canceled traditional ready militarybut not on Red Squarewhere everything will take place according to schedule, said the Kremlin. While on Mosca e St.Pietroburgo drone flights are prohibited from today.

The day of May 3 – which according to the Ukrainians also saw 16 people killed in the Russian bombing of the region of Kherson – had opened for Mosca with the news of a fire of a fuel tanker from 20 thousand cubic meters caused by the impact of a drone on a depot in the region of Krasnodaron the Mar d’Azovnot far from the bridge of Crimea, targeted by an attack last October. Shortly after, the internal security services (FSB) gave the news of the arrest of seven Ukrainian agents in Crimeaaccused of planning attacks against the political leaders of the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. The channel Telegram Basealso spoke of an attack with five drones during the night on a military airport in the Russian region of Bryansk, near the Ukrainian border. And in the afternoon it was announced that another crashed drone had been found just a hundred kilometers southeast of Moscain the area of Kolomna. Finally came the accusation a Kiev to have tried to eliminate Putin, with the associated threat of retaliation. For Yevgeny Prigozhinhead of the private military company Wagnerengaged in the front line of the battle of Donbassthere is no doubt: the attacks of the dronesalong with “a very large increase in activity of enemy aviation and along the line of contact”, are the sign that the counteroffensive Ukraine “it has already begun”.