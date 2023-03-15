Home World This is what the American MQ-9 Reaper drone that fell into the Black Sea looks like – Corriere TV
And drone americano And fell into the Black Seaafter crossing a Russian fighter. The aircraft had taken off from one base in Romania for a mission of reconnaissance regularly scheduled, typically lasting nine to ten hours. It is a MQ-9 Reaper costing 30 million dollars: it has awingspan of 20.1 metersa length of 11 and a height of 3.8. (YouTube)

March 15, 2023 – Updated March 15, 2023, 1:57 pm

