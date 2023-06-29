Drugged and raped by more than 80 men “hired” by her husband. The case unveiled in France by Le Monde

abuse protracted for at least 10 yearsto the detriment of a woman, now 60 years old, to whom the Husband administered of hidden benzodiazepines and then submit it to sexual assaults of men contacted in chat, 83 in all, of whom 51 identified and arrested. The story went on for years Vauclusesouth of the Francebefore coming to light from another investigation, opened by the investigators in 2020when Dominique P. – name of fantasia attributed to the man responsible by The world, who dealt with the case in a long investigation; he was stopped by the police for having taken pictures of the “upskirt” of several women in a supermarket. From there, the seizure of the pc he was born in mobile phone e the arrest.

A few months later, the investigators questioned his wife, who explained that she considered her husband a brave person and to have it forgiven for what he did in the supermarket. However, the woman was unaware of what the investigators had found on Dominique’s phone: thousands of messages on a chat room with the ominous name of “Love them”, “Without his knowledge”in which men they exchanged Photo intimate of their own partner as well as those of unknown secretly photographed. Starting from these chats, the French police discover that starting from July of 2011 Dominique administered constantly to his wife various doses of the Italian equivalent of Tavor, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety and insomnia, sold in France under the name Témesta. The tablets were crumbled into food and given to the woman during dinner. Once you reach the state of unconsciousness wanted, Dominique let the men into the house with whom he had arranged to indulge any of their sexual desires with the body of his unconscious wife. Every abuse came movie e registered maniacally under spec “Abus” folder – abuse, in fact – saving each video with date, name of the rapist and rape number. 92 abuses in all, committed by 83 different men, of which 51 were identified and arrested.

The trial against them and against Dominique should begin in the spring of 2024as required by Avignon Public Prosecutor’s Office, who, reporting on Dominique’s statements, wrote: “None of the men who went to his house had renounced to perform sexual acts on his wife, given her condition. She never used violence or threats against any of them for the rapes to take place. Each individual had his own free will to stop those actions and leave that room.” What were the conditions presented to men chats to abuse his wife, Dominique himself explained, exposing a list accurate and meticulous, to be repeated each time: the men who participated knew that the woman would be sedated by himself, and that she would therefore be unconscious. They also knew that every act would be filmed. Also, before touching it they would Had to wash hands with hot water so as not to wake her up with a touch of something cold. Undress in the kitchen, so as not to accidentally leave anything in the bedroom, to park slightly away from the house and arrive on foot, so as not to arouse suspicion in the neighborhood.

When the victim became aware of what she had been subjected to by the investigators, many oddities of her physical and psychological intimacy became clear: the chronic fatigue, moments of emptiness, nightmares. And then, what was dreadful: the coroner diagnosed her with four different sexually transmitted diseases, because, among Dominique’s conditions, there was the ban on the use of condoms. The woman was diagnosed with high risk of suicide and severe psychological trauma. “I was his thing,” she stated. Acquaintances and friends have described the couple as “symbiotic” and “in mutual dependence”, also referring to the episodes in which he was bossy with her in public, or made inappropriate comments about other women. Others alleged abuses then emerged, concerning the daughters in law not nephews of Dominique, who however rejected the accusations from prison: “It is disgusting to accuse me of this. I am responsible for what concerns Françoise, I said it from the beginning, but this is too much”. He told the magistrate to love his wife, a “santa” which “has nothing to reproach”. “He is her first love, and also the only one of her whole life. He really loves her” was one of the declarations of the link of Dominique Beatrice Zavarro.