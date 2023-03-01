The range is enriched with a new code for MAN and Mercedes-Benz applications. The range of universal parts and accessories offered by Diesel Technic for commercial and industrial vehicles has grown steadily over the years, with the company’s stated goal of increasingly representing a one-stop shop for its customers.

The company has recently further enriched its range of DT Spare Parts ABS sensors with a new code (4.63786) intended for a vast number of MAN and Mercedes-Benz applications, now offering over 200 references for this type of essential components for vehicle safety.

The new ABS sensor for MAN and Mercedes-Benz stands out for its high quality: it was created, in fact, to work at its best and last over time. The sensor head has a corrosion resistant stainless steel sleeve, which is connected to the synthetic sensor head with integrated induction coil so as to

be both insulated and impact resistant. A synthetic corrugated tube protects the sensor cable from damage. Thanks to the silver-plated contacts, which are designed for low contact resistance, the connector offers long-lasting protection against external influences. The ABS sensor offered by Diesel Technic comes in a complete set including grease and a suitable locking sleeve for assembly.