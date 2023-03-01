Antares Vision Group, active in traceability and quality control, has completed the acquisition of 30% of PYGSA through its subsidiary FT System, through a capital increase and an outlay of 0.55 million.

AV Group has also signed an agreement with the Spanish company for the exclusive distribution of its solutions in Spain, in all the reference sectors (Life Science, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage) and in Portugal for Food & Beverage only.

PYGSA is made up of three companies: Sistemas Tecnicos de Vision, specialized in vision inspection technologies and components for Food & Beverage lines; Investigaciones Y Control, active in control and traceability systems in the pharmaceutical sector; Talleres Ferragut, operating in industrial automation systems and high-speed handling systems.

Present in all reference sectors of Antares Vision Group, PYGSA has developed specific know-how for the design and production of inspection systems for quality control, traceability solutions, software solutions for measuring efficiency and related integrations.

In 2021, PYGSA, which employed 72 people, recorded a turnover of 7.5 million and an adjusted Ebitda of 0.6 million. The acquisition was entirely financed with available cash.