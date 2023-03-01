Home Business Antares Vision: Finalize the acquisition of 30% of Pygsa
Business

Antares Vision: Finalize the acquisition of 30% of Pygsa

by admin
Antares Vision: Finalize the acquisition of 30% of Pygsa

Antares Vision Group, active in traceability and quality control, has completed the acquisition of 30% of PYGSA through its subsidiary FT System, through a capital increase and an outlay of 0.55 million.

AV Group has also signed an agreement with the Spanish company for the exclusive distribution of its solutions in Spain, in all the reference sectors (Life Science, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage) and in Portugal for Food & Beverage only.

PYGSA is made up of three companies: Sistemas Tecnicos de Vision, specialized in vision inspection technologies and components for Food & Beverage lines; Investigaciones Y Control, active in control and traceability systems in the pharmaceutical sector; Talleres Ferragut, operating in industrial automation systems and high-speed handling systems.

Present in all reference sectors of Antares Vision Group, PYGSA has developed specific know-how for the design and production of inspection systems for quality control, traceability solutions, software solutions for measuring efficiency and related integrations.

In 2021, PYGSA, which employed 72 people, recorded a turnover of 7.5 million and an adjusted Ebitda of 0.6 million. The acquisition was entirely financed with available cash.

See also  iPhone 14 Pro will have more built-in memory than any previous game-Apple iPhone

You may also like

Gas, EU agencies confirm: “No impact from the...

Luisa Spagnoli the perfect wardrobe for autumn winter...

Migrants, Piantedosi: “I always assume all my responsibilities”

Opinions for Your Investments, Is It Worth It?

Ministry of Finance: Increase residents’ income through multiple...

Lecce, sentence cancels 8 million euros in taxes....

Pd, Schlein has a plan to unite M5S...

Renewal Value Generali: Guide to Features, Is it...

China, great relaunch of production: but the puzzle...

For Moncler, a leap on the stock market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy