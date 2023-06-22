Home » TrenDevice: new retail store opening in Turin
TrenDevice, active in the reconditioning of high-end hi-tech products, will inaugurate its sixth directly managed physical retail store in Turin on Thursday 22 June.

The physical store will guarantee continuous and constant assistance to its customers, as well as making known its offer of high-end Apple and Samsung devices, reconditioned and certified by over 30 functioning tests, with a 12-month warranty.

Alessandro Palmisano, CEO and co-founder of TrenDevice comments on the opening of the new store as follows: “The one in Turin is the first of the retail openings scheduled for 2023. In the coming months, more stores will be inaugurated in the cities of Brescia, Bergamo and Verona which, in addition to the Milan store, will allow us to close the current year with good coverage of northern Italy and a total of 9 physical retail points nationwide”.

