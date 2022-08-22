The Russian secret services (FSB) announce that they have found the culprit in the killing of Daria Duginadaughter of the ideologist and propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, which occurred Saturday night with a bomb placed under the seat of his car. It would be a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Pavlovna Vovkwho entered Russia with her 12-year-old daughter on 23 July and fled to Estonia immediately after the operation.
