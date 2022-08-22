Home World Dugina, Moscow’s accusation: “Killed by a Ukrainian woman who fled to Estonia”
Dugina, Moscow’s accusation: “Killed by a Ukrainian woman who fled to Estonia”

Dugina, Moscow’s accusation: “Killed by a Ukrainian woman who fled to Estonia”

The Russian secret services (FSB) announce that they have found the culprit in the killing of Daria Duginadaughter of the ideologist and propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, which occurred Saturday night with a bomb placed under the seat of his car. It would be a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Pavlovna Vovkwho entered Russia with her 12-year-old daughter on 23 July and fled to Estonia immediately after the operation.

