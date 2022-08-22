Listen to the audio version of the article

With an average expenditure of 125 euros per person, this is the restart of cultural consumption that is approaching pre-pandemic levels. Visits to exhibitions, museums and archaeological sites (+ 14%), going to the cinema (+ 13%) and the theater (+ 5%), participation in live events have grown particularly significantly compared to June. , especially outdoor shows (+ 7%), concerts and cultural festivals (+ 6%). Reading of books both in print (+ 6%) and digitally (+ 2%) is also growing. 45% of the interviewees will benefit from the summer cultural offer in their city even if less eventful than in the pre-pandemic period. It is confirmed that cultural initiatives are an important attraction in tourist resorts: 68% of those interviewed who will go on vacation will participate in cultural activities in holiday resorts with an average per capita expense of 95 euros. The most attractive events for tourists are food and wine, followed by visits to museums and archaeological sites, concerts and cultural festivals. In general, a large number of tourists look carefully at the cultural offer during their holidays and stay in places where they know they can find interesting cultural initiatives. This is what the Observatory of Impresa Cultura Italia-Confcommercio reveals, in collaboration with Swg, on the cultural consumption of Italians with the comparison between July and September compared to the month of June. “The positive signs on summer cultural consumption and the newfound normality for live events are excellent news – comments Carlo Fontana, president of Impresa Cultura Italia-Confcommercio -. There are, therefore, the conditions for this positive trend to be confirmed and strengthened also in the coming months. For this reason, now more than ever, we need targeted and effective measures that push the recovery of consumption and investments in the sector ».