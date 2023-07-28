Dušan Vlahović returned to his ex-girlfriend Vanja Bogdanović Sport

Dušan Vlahović has a new girlfriend. It is a Serbian woman with whom he was already in a romantic relationship.

Dusan Vlahovic he should leave Juventus this summer, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in him, and in addition to changes on the professional front, there are reportedly some on the private side as well. According to local media, Vlahović ended his relationship with Italian model Karolina Stramare, and during an exciting summer vacation in Greece and Spain, he returned to his ex-girlfriend Vanja Bogdanović.

Allegedly, Vlahović met his ex-girlfriend on vacation and the meeting in Ibiza rekindled “old sparks”, so they decided to try again.

“Vanja met Dušan when he was neither famous nor rich… They hung out, went out, their parents are housemates. Emotions arose from great friendship and five years ago they started a relationship. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long. because they were both young, inexperienced and eager to have fun. They parted ways and continued to hang out.” states the Informer and reminds that this is not the first time that Dušan and Vanja reconciled.

“Last year, they had another attempt at a relationship, but it again ended ingloriously. After a few days, they broke up, and Dušan left for Italy. Then they stopped hearing from each other, they also left each other from social networks, but their fate connected again this year in Ibiza”, is added in the text of the Serbian tabloid.

They normally did not expose themselves in the media and on social networks and this is the only photo they shared, and it was about the news that Dušan Vlahović is in a relationship with a singer:

Love was created during a vacation in Ibiza when Dušan was resting on the beach and saw Vanja with his company, and then they went out together and were never separated until the end of the vacation. After returning to Belgrade, they continued their relationship, and then Vlahović had to return to Italy for Juventus’ preparations, while he is currently in the United States, where the “old lady” is on tour. However, the Serbian striker has not yet played due to an injury that he is suffering from and due to which he did not even play for Serbia in the qualifiers in June.

Look at the photos of Dušan Vlahović during his vacation in Ibiza, where he was filmed with an unknown woman and whom he even took for a ride on a ski-scooter, which was recorded by the cameras:



Vlahović left an Italian woman, married a Serbian woman! He returned to the girl who loved him before his fortune

And take a look at what the now ex-girlfriend of Dušan Vlahović looks like, the Italian model Karolina Stramare:



Vlahović left an Italian woman, married a Serbian woman! He returned to the girl who loved him before his fortune

