Dušan Vlahović scored a goal against Juventus Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League | Sports

The Serbian goalscorer scored a very important goal in the semifinals of the Europa League! However, Juventus failed to eliminate Sevilla, who turned around in the rest of the match and went to the final against Roma.

Source: Profimedia/Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO AP_230518_059

Dusan Vlahovic he scored a goal for Juventus against Sevilla away from home and gave the “Old Lady” a 2:1 lead in the doubleheader before the last 25 minutes of the second leg. Unfortunately for our goal scorer, Sevilla first equalized and won extra time, and then won 2:1entered the final against Roma, who knocked out Bayer Leverkusen.

And the excitement started when Vlahović scored first. After an hour of football, at the start of the action, he endured a duel with fellow countryman Nemanja Gudelja, with whom he is a teammate in the national team, and then rushed towards the goal and defeated the Moroccan Bono! Look at the goal, which was still followed by a deluge from Torinese:



Dusan Vlahovic Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Given that the first match ended without a winner (1:1), it is not necessary to further explain how important this goal was and how much weight it had. However, the home team was ready to retaliate – and it did. Sevilla immediately started a counter-offensive and managed to equalize first with a goal by Suso, the Andalusian striker who tore the Italian net with a shot from about 20 meters. Check out the bomb that sent the doubleheader into overtime:



Suso Sevilla Juventus Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

And then Sevilla managed to turn it around with Erik Lamela’s goal in the 95th minute, for the lead and with a result that leads the most successful team of the Europa League to the final. The Andalusians won even six titles of this competition and with a reversal against Juve, they came within 90 minutes of the gray cup. And it is also known that the winner of the second strongest Euro-competition has a direct ticket to the Champions League. The match for the trophy and for placement in the elite will be played in Budapest on May 31. Watch the goal that decided it all: