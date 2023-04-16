Dušan Vlahović without a goal in Serie A for two months Sport

Juventus is playing very bad football, and Dušan Vlahović can’t get to the goal.

Source: Profimedia

Dusan Vlahovic is in a big crisis and his goalscoring fast didn’t end even on Easter. It’s Juventus defeated away to Sassuolo 1:0 (0:0), a Vlahović played another lackluster game, partly thanks to his teammates, who did not create a single chance for him in 90 and a half minutes. However, there is every chance that Vlahović will once again be the most criticized in the Italian media, since much more is expected from the striker worth 80 million euros.

Vlahović scored his last goal in Serie A on February 7, that is, since then he has appeared in nine more games in the Italian championship without scoring, ten in all Italian competitions. In the meantime, he scored the only goals against Nantes and Freiburg in the Europa League, i.e. he scored three goals for Serbia.

It seems that Vlahović also has a mental block, but the fact that he cannot get into the chance is a much bigger problem. Thus, against Sassuolo, he was without a shot on goal (not even outside), and he was blocked twice in his attempts. He had 34 contacts with the ball and combined it with his teammates (17 correct passes out of 21), won three out of four duels on the ground, however – goals for medicine. Simply, the game forced by Allegri does not suit a footballer of his characteristics.

A Serbian representative was also on the field Filip Kostić, but was substituted in the 66th minute, just as Sassuolo had taken the lead through Gregoire Defrel, for only the second win in Sassuolo’s history at home against Juventus. After this round, the “Old Lady” remains in seventh place with 44 points.