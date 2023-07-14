Home » Dušica Jakovljević underwent surgery for the fifth time Entertainment
Dušica Jakovljević had five interventions instead of two, and as soon as the last one was finished, she announced herself on social networks.

Source: Instagram/dusicajakovljevic

So far, due to deviation, she had four interventions in a private clinic in Belgrade, a today she was also on the fifthafter which she was relieved, so she spoke up and said that everything was fine.

She is overjoyed that the agony, which was prolonged due to bad results, is finally over, and a month ago, after talking to the doctors, she announced that the fight will not be easy. At the same time, she thanked the doctors who were responsible for the successful intervention, and now she is awaiting recovery at home.


Thank you all for your support, we succeeded“, Dušica wrote immediately after the intervention, and posted on Instagram from her hospital bed.

Source: Instagram/dusicajakovljevic

Source: Instagram

