it’s official, the breaking latest news procedure has started

After an initial press release, published at the beginning of June, Juventus formalized the exit procedure from the Super League project

Juventus confirms its intention to withdraw from the Superlega project, expressed on 6 June, but stresses that it is aware that the prior consent of Real Madrid, Barcelona and the other clubs involved is required for the withdrawal to produce its effects. An important clarification that comes via a note published on the club’s website.

Following the press release dated 6 June 2023, in which Juventus had announced that it had begun a period of discussion with Real Madrid and Barcelona (clubs that had not announced their intention to exit the Super League project until then) with regard to the proposed decision by Juventus to exit the Super League Project, the following is announced: Following these discussions, and taking into account some differences on the interpretation of the agreements applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus – underlines the note – confirms that it has started the exit procedure from the aforementioned Project, while remembering that, pursuant to the applicable contractual provisions, the prior consent of Real Madrid, Barcelona and the other clubs involved in the Super League Project is required for the withdrawal to produce its effects.

