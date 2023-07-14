Rodolfo Hernández said that the inability to exercise politics is a “lie”

Rodolfo Hernández insists

The former presidential candidate is once again active on his social networks, this time, a video posted through his TikTok account gave clues to the businessman’s intentions, who would be behind the elections for the governorship of Santander.

Rodolfo Hernández started the video talking about the difficult moment that has happened in recent months as a consequence of failures in his state of health when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Now that he is advancing in his recovery, he said that he is facing his political contenders for the next regional elections.

“All that They are having a party so that I die tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or before the elections, the attack in more depth, it will be an attack like that of Mike Tyson, who knocked them out in the first round and without rest: 20 hours of campaign. All those politicians are going to be sucking,” Hernández said.

The businessman pointed out his message with a view to the elections that will be held in recent months, however, a ruling by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has him disqualified for 14 years from holding public office due to a corruption scandal in recruitment in Bucaramanga .

