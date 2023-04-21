duško ivanović about the sailor red zvezda match | Sports

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet beat Mornar, and the red and white coach Duško Ivanović spoke about what he didn’t like after the match.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Red Star she won the Sailor in Bar convincingly, despite a slump in the game early in the last quarter. Duško Ivanovic’s team gained a big enough advantage before those oscillations that Luka Mitrović and Filip Petrushev led the Serbian team to a series that “broke” the hosts in the end. Slovenian Gregor Glas, former Partizan shooter, made six three-pointers, but ran out of “gasoline” in the last five minutes.

“I think that both us and the Sailor showed both good and bad sides. We again had a drop in concentration and a period of poor play, and in the end we won. Mornar showed that he plays good, modern basketball and I congratulate them on a good season“, Ivanovic said at the press conference.

How did Ivanovic feel in Bar?

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful reception. I was here when the game was played at the school ‘Yugoslavia’. I haven’t been for a long time, I like the hall, the ambiance… Congratulations“, added Zvezda’s coach.

Together with the team, Ivanovic will return to Belgrade to prepare for Monday’s visit to Cedevita Olimpija, in the last game of the league part of the regional competition.

