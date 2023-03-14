After the match with Partizan and the defeat in the derby, Duško Ivanović pointed out that he was satisfied with his team’s performance.

Source: Youtube/BC Partizan TV/Screensh

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet was defeated by Partizan in the second “eternal derby” this season in ABA leagueand after the game coach Duško Ivanović pointed out that despite the defeat, he was satisfied with his team’s performance in most of the match.

“I think we played very well for most of the game. In the second half, we had problems with loose balls, we had some mistakes in defense and problems in attack.”Ivanovic began.

He was asked if this match was similar to the match with Panathinaikos in the Euroleague, but he disagreed. “It has nothing to do, I apologize to you, but this has nothing to do with the match with Panathinaikos. But none at all”he pointed out.

When asked if his team is allowed to drop a 20-point lead and “fall without getting up”, he first laughed, then said what is most important for his team and him after all.

“For me, the most important thing about this match, and I said that before the match, is the ‘feeling’ that I and my players will have after the match. It doesn’t matter if we won or lost. And we are sure that we will win, and what is best or worst for us, Partizan also knew that we would win!”Ivanovic said, and when asked by journalists if they heard what he said correctly, he clarified: “Not the ‘filling’ we will have, but the one we have. Yes, yes, that!“

Facundo Campaco finished the match eight minutes before the end, Hasan Martin and Luka Mitrović also had problems with fouls, but that did not decide for Ivanovic.

“We had problems with personal fouls from our high players and that was a problem for us. We had a lot of foul trouble, but I don’t think that was the deciding factor. Maybe in the inner game with Lesor, but not the rest. I think we had to play better, we missed some open shots, which was not the case with Partizan, they hit their shots“, he concluded.