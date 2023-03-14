Home Sports Farewell to Dick Fosbury, the man who revolutionized the high jump: he was Olympic champion in 1968
Is dead Dick Fosburythe man who revolutionized the high jump. Olympic champion a Mexico City 1968the US athlete – a real one track and field legend – he had accomplished 76 years old last March 6th. It was he who changed her forever technique to climb over the bar, reversing the position of the backso much so that the dorsal jump – then universally used in place of the ventral override – was renamed “Fosbury Flop”. And pioneer.

After winning college championships and qualifying trials for the Olympic Games, Fosbury moved up to the global limelight with the gold medal conquered in Mexico City and establishing the new Olympic record with the measure of 2.24 meters. The jumper already retired the following year, not participating in the Olympics which were held in 1972 in Munich. In the 1981 was introduced in National Track&Field Hall of Fame.

His former agent was the first to give the news Ray Schulte on Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart that I must release the news that longtime friend and customer Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning soon after a short time with a recurrence of lymphoma”. The track and field legend is leaving his wife Robin Tomasi and four children. Among the immediate comments, that of the sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago, Ato Boldon: “RIP 1968. Olympic gold medalist and legend of high jump-pioneer, who disappeared on Sunday. Condolences to his family and friends. Godspeed, Fos, eternally grateful.”

